The Sisters Of Mercy Launching First U.S. Tour In 14 Years

(Reybee) The Sisters Of Mercy have announced their first US tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023. For over four decades, The Sisters of Mercy (TSOM) have been an iconic force in underground music; defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll.



Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls have mesmerized the masses for several generations - and for many fans in the US, this will be their first ever opportunity to catch the band live.

In November 2022, TSOM announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. Their Midas touch continued with a concert announced for May 23rd at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, TSOM announced two additional dates - a headline in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.

Wed, May 10 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore DC

Sat, May 13 - Las Vegas NV - Sick New World Festival

Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA - Hollywood Palladium

Wed, May 17 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic

Fri, May 19 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sun, May 21 - Seattle WA - Moore Theatre

Tue, May 23 - Los Angeles CA - Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

Wed, May 24 - Tempe AZ - Marquee Theatre

Fri, May 26 - Houston TX - Bayou Music Center

Sat, May 27 - Austin TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

Mon, May 29 - St Louis MO - The Pageant

Wed, May 31 - Boston MA - Big Night Live

Fri, June 2 - Brooklyn NY - Kings Theatre

Sat, June 3 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore

Mon, June 5 - Detroit MI - The Fillmore

Tue, June 6 - Chicago IL - The Salt Shed

Thu, June 8 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre

Fri, June 9 - Denver CO - Fillmore Auditorium

