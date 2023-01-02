.

Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Keavin Wiggins | January 01, 2023

Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Billy Idol took to social media to share the big news with fans that he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this coming Thursday.

He had this to say, "Join me in Los Angeles this Thursday January 5th at 11:30am PT when I am honored with a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame," reads a statement from the iconic singer.

"The location is 6212 Hollywood Blvd, right by Amoeba Music. If you can't make it on Thursday you can watch the ceremony live stream at WalkOfFame.com. Hope to see you there!"

