Billy Idol took to social media to share the big news with fans that he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this coming Thursday.
He had this to say, "Join me in Los Angeles this Thursday January 5th at 11:30am PT when I am honored with a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame," reads a statement from the iconic singer.
"The location is 6212 Hollywood Blvd, right by Amoeba Music. If you can't make it on Thursday you can watch the ceremony live stream at WalkOfFame.com. Hope to see you there!"
Billy Idol Recruits Killing Joke For Roadside Tour
Billy Idol 'Running From The Ghost' With New Video
Billy Idol Performs At Rock In Rio Festival
Billy Idol Shares 'The Cage' Video
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song
Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album
Aftermath Transform & Disrupt With New Single
Singled Out: Taydem Shoesmith's Are You Clapping?
Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
The Police's 'Every Breath You Take' Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Streams (2022 In Review)