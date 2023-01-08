Poison frontman Bret Michaels has announced that he will be releasing a new solo single and accompanying music video called, "Back In The Day", January 18th.
His team describes the track as "A modern day MTV throwback video to the early days of the music TV network with never before seen images and photos done in front of a traditional green screen with pop-up graphics.
"This is a feel good, road trip anthem song that will help you beat the winter blues. To celebrate, we're giving fans a chance to ask Bret questions in a same-day Facebook Live Event! Stay tuned for more details and tune in..."
Bret spoke about the song during an interview with St. Louis radio station KSHE 95 last month. He told host, Guy "Favazz" Favazza, Michaels: "It's a throwback road trip anthem. I was driving in the car, and I'm driving along the beach, and as I'm writing this down... I do this crazy TikTok thing, and I show people how I write music. I said, 'Don't fear it, just lay down a beat...' I'm laying a beat, I'm playing the guitar, and I'm (singing) 'Back in the day, radio played our favorite songs the DJs'd say...' and it all hit me. The song just fell together. It's just a good-vibe song."
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop (2022 In Review)
Bret Michaels Reveals Poison's Best Decision
Bret Michaels Reveals Parti Gras Tour Details
Bret Michaels Plans Solo Tour With Mystery Guests, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'- more
Metallica Revisit Black Album Era With Streaming Series- Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters, Iron Maiden Top 20 Tours- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks
Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'
Chase Rice Takes 'I Hate Cowboys' To Good Morning America and Shares Video
The Subways Announce Special Record Release Shows
Fortune Child Release 'All I Wanna Know' Video
Nonpoint Announce Twisted Wizard of Oz Themed Tour
Fitz and The Tantrums' 'Moneymaker' Remixed By Phantogram
Brit Taylor Releasing 'Ain't A Hard Livin' This Week