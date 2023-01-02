.

Bryan Adams Recruited John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video (2022 In Review)

Keavin Wiggins | January 01, 2023

Bryan Adams Recruited John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Bryan Adams recruited Monty Python's Flying Circus legend John Cleese to provide the opening monologue for his brand new music video for the song "Kick Ass".

The track comes from Adams' latest album, "So Happy It Hurts", which was released earlier this year and will be the basis for a brand new deluxe edition that will hit stores on October 28th.

The 2CD set featuring the "So Happy It Hurts" album as well as the bonus disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits. Watch the video, directed by Bryan himself, below:

