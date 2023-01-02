Bryan Adams Recruited John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video (2022 In Review)

Bryan Adams Recruited John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Bryan Adams recruited Monty Python's Flying Circus legend John Cleese to provide the opening monologue for his brand new music video for the song "Kick Ass".
The track comes from Adams' latest album, "So Happy It Hurts", which was released earlier this year and will be the basis for a brand new deluxe edition that will hit stores on October 28th.
The 2CD set featuring the "So Happy It Hurts" album as well as the bonus disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits. Watch the video, directed by Bryan himself, below:
ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup
Bryan Adams Recruits John Cleese For 'Kick Ass' Video
Bryan Adams Premieres 'Never Gonna Rain' Video
Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song
Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album
Aftermath Transform & Disrupt With New Single
Singled Out: Taydem Shoesmith's Are You Clapping?
Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
The Police's 'Every Breath You Take' Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Streams (2022 In Review)