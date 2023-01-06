Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

Daughtry have teamed up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale for a brand new cover of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)".
They shared the "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" cover as a new single, along with a lyric video, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Journey's classic album "Frontiers".
Daughtry had this to say, "40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album Frontiers. It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!" Watch the lyric video below:
