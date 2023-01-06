.

Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

Keavin Wiggins | January 06, 2023

Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover
Single art

Daughtry have teamed up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale for a brand new cover of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)".

They shared the "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" cover as a new single, along with a lyric video, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Journey's classic album "Frontiers".

Daughtry had this to say, "40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album Frontiers. It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!" Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories
Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

Chris Daughtry Postponed Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death 2021 In Review

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death

Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album

Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video

News > Daughtry

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more

Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more

Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery- AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer- Paul Di'Anno- more

Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more

Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

MorleyView: Robin Lane

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Latest News

The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single

Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Me For Me' Video

Cheat Codes And Dolly Parton Share 'Bets On Us'

Revolution Saints Share 'Need Each Other' Video

Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

Peter Gabriel Shares New Single 'Panopticom'

Reba McEntire's The Hammer Premieres This Weekend

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour