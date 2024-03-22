Daughtry Address Loss With 'Pieces'

Daughtry have released a brand new single entitled "Pieces", which is the second taste of the band's forthcoming EP that will be released later this year by the Big Machine Label Group.

"pieces" is the follow-up to the group's Active Rock chart topping single "Artificial", and is a deeply personal song for frontman Chris Daughtry as it was written shortly after the loss of his mother and daughter.

"At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind - something that chips away at the essence of who we are. Sometimes it's an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light," explains Chris Daughtry.

Daughtry has plenty of touring planned for 2024 and will see him play various headline dates while also sharing stages with Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Creed among others the rest of the year.

Daughtry 2024 Tour Dates

Mar 22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel Casino *

Mar 24 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena *

Mar 26 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena *

Mar 27 - Niagara Falls, ON - The Avalon Ballroom Theater *

Mar 29 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *

Mar 30 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center *

Apr 02 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center *

Apr 03 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Apr 05 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse *

Apr 06 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

Apr 09 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center *

Apr 10 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena *

Apr 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Convention Center *

Apr 13 - Rapid City, SD - The Summit Arena *

Apr 16 - Missoula, MT - University of Montana - Adams Center Box Office *

Apr 17 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

Apr 19 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena *

Apr 20 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center *

Apr 23 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena *

Apr 24 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater *

Apr 27 - Orlando, FL - Creed Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise 2024 #

May 13 - Dothan, AL - Dothan Civic Center Arena *

May 15 - Clarksville, TN - F&M Bank Arena *

May 16 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center *

Jun 01 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Jun 02 - Crownsville, MD - Let's Go! Music Festival 2024

Jul 05 - Oroville, CA - Gold Country Casino and Hotel

Jul 06 - Coarsegold, CA - Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Aug 31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater #

Sep 10 - Rogers, AR - WalmartAMP #

Sep 11 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

Sep 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

Sep 14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

Sep 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater #

Sep 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

Sep 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Sep 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

Sep 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

Sep 26 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

Sep 28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Oct 01 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

Oct 03 - Denver, Co - The Junkyard ^

Oct 05 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ^

Oct 06 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

Oct 08 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre ^

Oct 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ^

Oct 13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center ^

Oct 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater ^

Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Oct 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ^

Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

Oct 24 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

* with Breaking Benjamin

# with Creed

^ with Breaking Benjamin/Staind

