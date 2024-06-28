Daughtry Take On Anxiety And Depression With 'Nervous'

Daughtry battle anxiety and depression with their brand new single "Nervous", which is the follow-up to their previous single "Pieces" and their chart topping song "Artificial"
Frontman Chris Daughtry had the following to say about the meaning behind the new song, "It's a complicated feeling when you find yourself stuck in a cycle of anxiety and depression from the punches that life inevitably throws - you're feeling alone and lost, but you don't even know why you still feel that way, because everything seems insurmountable. This song represents the importance of opening up and being honest about those feelings."
The new song and the previous two singles will be feature on the band's forthcoming EP that they will be releasing this fall as their debut release under their new deal with Big Machine Rock.
