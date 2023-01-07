David Lee Roth Travels To New Heights On The Roth Show

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a new episode of The Roth Show. The latest edition sees the Van Halen rocker sharing tales of some of his world travels, including a trip to the Himalayas that he took at the age of 40.

Roth is an experienced outdoorsman who has recounted his adventures in various interviews and in his 1997 memoir, "Crazy from the Heat"; he famously climbed the Half Dome in California's Yosemite National Park as part of the photo shoot for the cover of his 1988 album, "Skyscraper."

Following an extended hiatus, Roth has recently restarted his podcast series by sharing the first and second episodes of a new season. Listen to the latest edition of The Roth Show here.

