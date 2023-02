Delain Share 'Queen Of Shadow' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Delain are finally back with their eagerly-yearned-for new studio album, 'Dark Waters', out tomorrow, Friday, February 10 via Napalm Records!

To celebrate this milestone of a bright future to come, the unit around mastermind Martijn Westerholt reveals their final single, "Queen of Shadow", together with a hauntingly beautiful official music video.

The track merges the orchestral and synth-focused soundscapes Delain is known for. It weaves melodic heavy guitars that intertwine with orchestral lines and vocal melodies, marking another powerful example of the fresh new sound that presents the crystal clear voice of front woman Diana Leah - shining bright like the early morning sun of a yet untouched day. Supported by Paolo Ribaldini and instrumental expertise, the song displays all aspects and colors of their multifaceted spectrum - ranging from pop, to film score-inspired, to blistering, room shaking metal.

Keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt on "Queen of Shadow": "'Queen of Shadow' is a classic example of pure Delain-style. Musically it has some really awesome things going on such as harmonic guitars and catchy melodies which are complemented by both the alluring and powerhouse vocals of Diana and our guest singer Paolo." Watch the video below:

