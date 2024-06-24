Delain Announces 2025 North American Headline Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Delain continue to grace stages around the world in support of their latest opus, 'Dark Waters', out now via Napalm Records. The band is thrilled to announce their return to North American shores with a newly announced headline tour, set to take place in early 2025!

The run will also feature support from special guests, symphonic metal patriots, and label mates XANDRIA, who are touring in support of their latest album, 'The Wonders Still Awaiting.'

Fans should expect to hear DELAIN and XANDRIA fan favorites, the latest hits, as well as brand new material from both bands during this tour, so don't miss out! Kicking off on March 7 in Phoenix, AZ, the tour will visit several major cities across North America, ending in Austin, TX on March 29.

DELAIN's Martijn Westerholt says: "After such a warm welcome & meeting so many amazing fans, performing new music and introducing our new members to the metal masses of North America last year, we are absolutely stoked to return to the United States and Canada to meet again! This time, we're thrilled to share this experience with our special guests and good friends Xandria. Each night will be stunning for all - don't miss this one!"

Marco Heubaum of XANDRIA adds: "We are delighted to come back to the USA and Canada, and even better, with our good friends Delain! We are super excited to bring this package to the North American fans! This is going to be amazing!"

DELAIN w/ support from XANDRIA:

03/07/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile

03/08/25: Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

03/09/25: Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

03/10/25: Portland, OR @ The Bossanova Ballroom

03/11/25: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

03/13/25: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

03/14/25: Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

03/16/25: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

03/17/25: Detroit, MI @ The Token Lounge

03/19/25: Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

03/20/25: Toronto, ON @ Axis

03/21/25: Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

03/22/25: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

03/23/25: New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

03/24/25: Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

03/25/25: Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

03/26/25: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

03/28/25: Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/29/25: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

