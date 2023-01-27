.

Green Day Stream Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Henne | Published 01-27-2023

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming an expanded 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album, "Nimrod", in sync with its January 27th release.

A success in several countries, the California band's fifth studio album was driven by the hit singles "Hitchin' A Ride", "Redundant", "Nice Guys Finish Last" and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" - the latter of which has sold 5 million copies in the US alone.

Now available in 5-CD, 3-LP and digital sets, the 25th anniversary edition includes the original album, one disc of previously unreleased demos, and a live set from Philadelphia recorded one month after the album was released.

The 14 track demos disc includes two unreleased Green Day tracks ("You Irritate Me" and "Tre Polka"), plus an unreleased cover of the classic Elvis Costello song "Alison".

Stream the expanded 25th anniversary reissue here.


