Jimmie Allen Takes 'Down Home' To No. 1

Single art

Jimmie Allen took to social media to celebrate his single "down home" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. This marks his fourth chart topping single.

Allen shared "Dear Dad, I knew you existed and now the world knows too. Thank you to Country radio for helping me share the memory of my father through this song. My [co-writers] Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell and Rian Ball, I'm thankful to y'all for pushing me to do this song but I also thank you for being patient and writing it with me when I was emotionally ready... To every person that listened to this song, thank you. I read every message about how this song related to you and the person you lost. I'm sending love and peace your way in dealing with your loss."

According to full coverage communication, "the track's music video was co-directed by Allen and shot between his hometown of Milton, DE and nearby Lewes, DE to keep the spirit of his relationship and memories created with his late father alive, featuring many locations vital to Allen and his father's enduring connection - Allen's childhood home, the baseball field his father taught him how to play on, and his father's favorite restaurant, among others." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Jimmie Allen and Elle King Hosting New Year's Eve Live On CBS

Jimmie Allen Reveals Bettie James Fest Lineup

Jimmie Allen Going 'Down Home' Next Week

News > Jimmie Allen