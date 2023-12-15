Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen - 2023 In Review

(fcc) Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen was a top 23 story of March 2023: In advance of the highly-anticipated album Stoned Cold Country, out March 17, 2023 on BMG, GRAMMY Award nominated, CMA & ACM Award winning, multi-platinum country star Jimmie Allen's soulful rendition of "Miss You" by The Rolling Stones, was released.

Lacing blues, soul and rock and roll together with a strong, driving, funky backbeat, the song is the fourth hit by The Rolling Stones to be released off of the star-studded tribute to the legendary rock band in honor of their 60th anniversary.

Earlier releases from Stoned Cold Country have included "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" by Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty, "Sympathy for the Devil" by Elvie Shane, and "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by Lainey Wilson.

"The authenticity of Music City. The authenticity of who The Stones are. That's why we're here - to pay homage to a great band," says Allen of the project.

Long fascinated by the Stones, and specifically their Country roots, Deaton spent the past several years on a specific mission: namely to shine a light on the Stones' influence not only on Country music at large, but more specifically on some of its most convention-busting contemporary artists.

The result became Stoned Cold Country - "A love letter to The Rolling Stones from Nashville," in Deaton's own words - and a toast to not only one of the best bands to ever do it, but specifically to their supreme influence on the past and present world of Country music.

The album features vibrant contributions from Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson & Zac Brown Band - all of whom inject their own trademark sonic styles into the revered music of the Stones, creating a powerful homage to one of the most enduring, trailblazing and influential bands in the world.

Stoned Cold Country Tracklist

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" - Ashley McBryde

"Honky Tonk Women" - Brooks & Dunn

"Dead Flowers" - Maren Morris

"It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" - Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty

"Miss You" - Jimmie Allen

"Tumbling Dice" - Elle King

"Can't You Hear Me Knocking" - Marcus King

"Wild Horses" - Little Big Town

"Paint It Black" - Zac Brown Band

"You Can't Always Get What You Want" - Lainey Wilson

"Sympathy for the Devil" - Elvie Shane

"Angie" - Steve Earle

"Gimme Shelter" - Eric Church

"Shine A Light" - Koe Wetzel

