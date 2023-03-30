.

Jimmie Allen Rocks The Late Late Show And Announces New Single

03-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jimmie Allen Single art
Single art

(fcc) On the heels of earning his fourth career No. 1 with "down home" in January, multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award nominated and CMA & ACM Award winning recording artist Jimmie Allen has announced "be alright" as his new single off his third album Tulip Drive, released June 2022.

"be alright (15 edition)" - a special version of the song - will impact Country radio on Monday, April 10 and be available digitally on Saturday, April 15 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group.

Co-written by Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone and Castle, "be alright" is a breezy track, filled to the brim with an inspirational spirit that fans have come to know from Allen's music. Often sharing inspirational quotes and stories on social media, Allen weaves a throughline of encouragement and perseverance through the song to provide comfort and hope to anyone listening.

Last night, Allen performed "be alright" on The Late Late Show with James Corden and was able to kick off the performance with a sweet moment with some special guests in the audience - his mother and sister! Watch the performance below

Related Stories
Jimmie Allen Rocks The Late Late Show And Announces New Single

Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen Takes 'Down Home' To No. 1

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions

Jimmie Allen and Elle King Hosting New Year's Eve Live On CBS

More Jimmie Allen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more

AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

Latest News

Slash, Billy Gibbons Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute For CMT Music Awards

Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Burning Witches 'Unleash The Beast' With New Video

Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video

KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song

Rush Stream Digital Man Visualizer From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue