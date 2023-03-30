Jimmie Allen Rocks The Late Late Show And Announces New Single

(fcc) On the heels of earning his fourth career No. 1 with "down home" in January, multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award nominated and CMA & ACM Award winning recording artist Jimmie Allen has announced "be alright" as his new single off his third album Tulip Drive, released June 2022.
"be alright (15 edition)" - a special version of the song - will impact Country radio on Monday, April 10 and be available digitally on Saturday, April 15 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group.
Co-written by Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone and Castle, "be alright" is a breezy track, filled to the brim with an inspirational spirit that fans have come to know from Allen's music. Often sharing inspirational quotes and stories on social media, Allen weaves a throughline of encouragement and perseverance through the song to provide comfort and hope to anyone listening.
Last night, Allen performed "be alright" on The Late Late Show with James Corden and was able to kick off the performance with a sweet moment with some special guests in the audience - his mother and sister! Watch the performance below
