Linkin Park Share 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have shared a music video for the song "Lost", a recently discovered recording featuring late frontman Chester Bennington, that will be included on the just announced "Meteroa 20th Anniversary Edition".

Mike Shinoda says of the song, "Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you'd taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

"For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester's voice, and I'm thrilled we've been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they're going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition is set to be released on April 7th, 2023 in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set boasts six additional unreleased songs, plus demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage on five LPs [Meteora (1 LP), Live in Texas (2 LP) - for the first time on vinyl - , and the previously unreleased Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LP)], four CDs [Meteora (1 CD), LPU Rarities 2.0 (1 CD), Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 CD), and Lost Demos (1 CD)], and three DVDs, including four previously unreleased concerts [The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora/Work In Progress (1 DVD), Veterans Stadium (2003), Live in Seoul (2003) (1DVD), and Live In Manila (2004), Live in Denver - Projekt Revolution 2004 (1 DVD). It also includes a 40-page book, 36" x 24" poster, litho, sticker sheet, stencil, and hi-res download card.



The Deluxe Vinyl Box Set consists of four LPs [Meteora (1 LP), LPU Rarities 2.0 (2 LP), and Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 LP)]. The Deluxe CD includes the original Andy Wallace mix of "Lost" and features three CDs- Meteora (1 CD), LPU Rarities 2.0 (1 CD), and Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 CD).

Watch the video below:

