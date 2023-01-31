.

Megadeth Announce Summer European Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | Published 01-31-2023

Megadeth Announce Summer European Tour Dates
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Megadeth has announced dates for a summer tour of Europe. The tour will see Megadeth supporting their latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"

The month-long series will see the band mix headline shows with appearances at a number of festivals, including Germany's Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, Spain's Leyendas del Rock, the UK's Bloodstock Open Air, the Netherlands' Dynamo Open Air and Switzerland's Riverside Festival.

The group's sixteenth studio record sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

The 2022 project was recorded at the rocker's home studio in Nashville, TN with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren; bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record tracks on the project, with the live lineup now featuring Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo as the permanent bass player.

For summer European tour ticket details, click here.


Related Stories
Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star

Megadeth Celebrated Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover (2022 In Review)

Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour

Megadeth Earned Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time (2022 In Review)

More Megadeth

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Day In Rock

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour And Livestream- KISS- Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest- Fall Out Boy Tour- more

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour And Livestream

KISS Reveal Support For Final UK Tour Dates

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Cancer' Video

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Headed Down Under

Dolly Parton Receives Surprise Gold Record Honors

The String Cheese Incident Announce Spring Tour Dates

The Stone Eye Share New Song 'Donora'

Singled Out: Mask of Prospero's Kyma

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.