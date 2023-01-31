Megadeth Announce Summer European Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Megadeth has announced dates for a summer tour of Europe. The tour will see Megadeth supporting their latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"

The month-long series will see the band mix headline shows with appearances at a number of festivals, including Germany's Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, Spain's Leyendas del Rock, the UK's Bloodstock Open Air, the Netherlands' Dynamo Open Air and Switzerland's Riverside Festival.

The group's sixteenth studio record sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

The 2022 project was recorded at the rocker's home studio in Nashville, TN with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren; bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record tracks on the project, with the live lineup now featuring Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo as the permanent bass player.

