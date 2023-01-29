Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary

Reissue promo

(Earsplit) In celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Meshuggah's sixth studio album "ObZen", Atomic Fire will unleash a sonically updated version of the album on March 31st.

The album was remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering and will come in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter color variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

The 2008-released ObZen contains the band's monster hit, "Bleed" - the song that tore through the industry like a shockwave leaving fans and musician friends alike simply awestruck. Preorders are available here.





