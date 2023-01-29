.

Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary

Published 01-29-2023

Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary
Reissue promo

(Earsplit) In celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Meshuggah's sixth studio album "ObZen", Atomic Fire will unleash a sonically updated version of the album on March 31st.

The album was remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering and will come in hi-def audio on all streaming platforms, as well as a beautifully enhanced digipak featuring a twenty-page booklet and stunning 180-gram gatefold double vinyl in several marbled and splatter color variants (limited worldwide to under 1500 of each).

The 2008-released ObZen contains the band's monster hit, "Bleed" - the song that tore through the industry like a shockwave leaving fans and musician friends alike simply awestruck. Preorders are available here.


Related Stories
Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary

Meshuggah Limited Vinyl Edition Albums Coming This Friday

Meshuggah Light The Shortening Fuse With New Single

Meshuggah Stream New Song 'The Abysmal Eye'

Meshuggah Announce New Album 'Immutable'

More Meshuggah News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- Job For A Cowboy Reuniting For First Show In 7 Years- more

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

advertisement

Reviews

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Latest News

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle

Job For A Cowboy Reuniting For First Show In 7 Years

Tom Petty Part 2 Of Fillmore House Band Short Film Streaming

Papa Roach 'Cut The Line' With Beartooth

Chase Rice Premieres 'Bench Seat' Short Film

The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Doom And Gloom'

Archetypes Collide Announce Album With 'What If I Fall' Video

Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.