Meshuggah Release Remixed 'Chaosphere' For 25th Anniversary

(Earsplit) Swedish metal behemoths Meshuggah have officially unleashed the remastered, twenty-fifth anniversary edition of their monumental Chaosphere full-length via Atomic Fire!

Originally released on November 9th, 1998, Chaosphere stands among MESHUGGAH's earliest milestones. Wholly engrossing, both musically and conceptually, the record was recently listed among Spin Magazine's 15 Best Swedish Metal Records with the outlet writing, "With Chaosphere, Meshuggah shed off thrash and embraced jackhammer rhythms sent on a singular mission to disorient.

"It's hard to tell if Fredrik Thordendal's nonlinear soloing is the ground for guitarist Marten Hagstrom and drummer Tomas Haake to really lay it in, or if the rhythm allows Thordendal to abuse the fretboard as he pleases. Either way, it's evident they are locked the f*** in. 'Concatenation' and 'The Mouth Licking What You've Bled' hone in on annihilation and warping patience, yet they're still super catchy. Not a term you'd associate with a band whose every review mentions polyrhythms. Jens Kidman's acidic voice is likely what brings in the bro factor, yet he's way, way harsher - DuPont has likely tried to capture his essence into chemicals for years now. Djent bands would build off Chaosphere's sound, though none of them have MESHUGGAH's soul."

The anniversary edition of Chaosphere has been sonically updated by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering and is available now on all major streaming platforms and jewel case CD format with an eight-page booklet, as well as vinyl in new, limited-color variants, each a collector's gem.

Later this month, Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen-date headlining tour with support provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel.

MESHUGGAH w/ Special Guests In Flames, Whitechapel:

11/21/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

11/22/2023 Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

11/24/2023 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/25/2023 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

11/27/2023 Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB * Sold Out *

11/28/2023 Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB *Sold Out*

11/30/2023 Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12/01/2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN * Sold Out *

12/02/2023 The Sylvee - Madison, WI * Sold Out *

12/03/2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

12/05/2023 The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/06/2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

12/08/2023 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

12/09/2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

12/10/2023 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12/12/2023 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

12/14/2023 Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

12/15/2023 HISTORY - Toronto, ON * Sold Out *

12/16/2023 Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod

