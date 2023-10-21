Meshuggah Reveal 25th Anniversary Stream Of 'Neurotica'

Meshuggah have released a new single, "Neurotica," guaranteed to get every headbanger's adrenaline pumping. This rendition is the second track to emerge from the band's remastered, twenty-fifth anniversary edition of their monumental album, Chaosphere.

The band, renowned for pushing the boundaries of experimental metal, is commemorating the legacy of Chaosphere, a release that reshaped the metal landscape. This innovative album witnessed MESHUGGAH pioneering ultra-complicated rhythmic patterns, massive riffs, and aggressive growls, blending elements of death metal, mathcore, thrash, and progressive metal to birth their unparalleled style. Chaosphere remains an iconic album featuring timeless tracks like "New Millennium Cyanide Christ," "Corridor Of Chameleons," "The Mouth Licking What You've Bled," and "Neurotica" -- songs that have all become anthems in their own right.

To honor this quarter-century milestone, Atomic Fire is set to release a sonically updated version of Chaosphere by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering on November 10th. This masterpiece is available for preorders on major streaming platforms, while physical enthusiasts can anticipate its release in jewel case CD format with an eight-page booklet, as well as vinyl editions with new, limited color variants, each a collector's gem.

As anticipation builds, Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen-date headlining tour next month with support provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. The journey begins on November 21st in San Diego, California and runs through December 16th in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years MESHUGGAH has played on Canadian soil. Tickets are on sale now and selling fast. Secure yours today at THIS LOCATION. See confirmed dates below.

Meshuggah w/ Special Guests In Flames, Whitechapel:

11/21/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

11/22/2023 Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

11/24/2023 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/25/2023 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

11/27/2023 Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB * Sold Out *

11/28/2023 Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

11/30/2023 Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12/01/2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN * Sold Out *

12/02/2023 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

12/03/2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

12/05/2023 The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/06/2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

12/08/2023 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

12/09/2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

12/10/2023 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12/12/2023 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

12/14/2023 Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

12/15/2023 HISTORY - Toronto, ON * Sold Out *

12/16/2023 Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod

