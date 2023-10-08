Meshuggah's 'Chaosphere' Sonically Updated For 25th Anniversary

(Earsplit) 2023 marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of one of Meshuggah's earliest milestones: Chaosphere. Originally released on November 9th, 1998, the band's third full-length studio album shows the band toning down some of the thrashier sounds of previous releases in favor of the more technical, polyrhythmic, groove-oriented sound they would go to explore on subsequent albums.

To commemorate the album's quarter-century anniversary, Atomic Fire will unleash a sonically updated version of the album on November 10th. The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering on all streaming platforms, as well as a jewel case CD edition (incl. 8-page booklet), and stunning new vinyl colors (most are limited worldwide to under 1500 of each color, 180 grams, 2cLP in 5 mm Sleeve incl. 2-page insert), to complete every collector's dream.

Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen-date tour this November/December with support provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. Produced by Live Nation, the journey begins on November 21st in San Diego, California and runs through December 16th in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years MESHUGGAH has played on Canadian soil. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod. See confirmed dates below.

Meshuggah w/ Special Guests In Flames, Whitechapel:

11/21/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

11/22/2023 Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

11/24/2023 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/25/2023 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

11/27/2023 Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB * Sold Out *

11/28/2023 Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

11/30/2023 Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12/01/2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

12/02/2023 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

12/03/2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

12/05/2023 The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/06/2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

12/08/2023 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

12/09/2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

12/10/2023 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12/12/2023 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

12/14/2023 Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

12/15/2023 HISTORY - Toronto, ON * Sold Out *

12/16/2023 Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod

