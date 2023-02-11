Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day

(Atlantic Records) Paramore have announced that they will perform their latest single "Running Out of Time" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

The band will be visiting the late night show to help celebrate the release of their sixth studio album "This is Why" which arrived last Friday (February 10th) via Atlantic Records.

Earlier this week fans were invited to early listening parties at record stores around the world for This Is Why Global Listening Events and Paramore announced release day Pop Up events in Sydney, Melbourne, London and Los Angeles. Stream the album here.

Fresh off their headlining performance at last week's Bud Light Superbowl Music Festival in Arizona and a hometown album release show at the Opry in Nashville on Monday, Paramore will join Taylor Swift on the opening nights of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th and 18th.

The spring sees Paramore embark on their own global tour in support of This is Why, kicking off in South America in March, followed by a UK run in April, and a North American run starting in May. Support comes from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu. For the band's largest headline arena shows in more than a decade they'll make stops at some of the most iconic venues including two nights at London's O2 Arena, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Austin's Moody Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed and REVERB.

