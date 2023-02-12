Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Share 'Bite My Tongue' Live Video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a live video for their single 'Bite My Tongue,' to celebrate the arrival of their brand new live album, "Live In The North".
The album was captured during the band's show at The Independent in Sunderland, UK, in 2021 and is the first recording to feature their new frontman Joel Peters.
Campbell had this to say, "Get a load of this folks, it'll blow your speakers! We are happy to release our first ever full length live album! We really wanted something to showcase our new vocalist Joel and our raw live sound to the rest of the world and we had the opportunity to record the set at a packed out, off the beaten track venue in the north of England during the winter of 2021." Watch the video below:
