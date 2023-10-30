Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release 'Maniac' Video Ahead Of UK Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have revealed a new music video for their track, 'Maniac', ahead of their headline UK tour that kicks off this November.

The band comments "We dedicate this song to anyone who's pissed you off today, yesterday and probably tomorrow too. We'll see you all on our upcoming UK tour!"

Catch Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons live

02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell

18.11.23 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise

21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill

22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage

23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse

24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed

25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog

26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford

28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix

29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington

30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock

01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms

02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2

29.03.24 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen

30.03.24 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefährlich

31.03.24 DE - Weinheim / Cafe Central

03.04.24 DE - Freiburg Im Breigau / Crash

04.04.24 DE - Lindau / Club Vaudeville

05.04.24 DE - Telfs In Tirol / Rat Haussaal Telfs

06.04.24 IT - Assago / Mediolanum Forum (Supporting Judas Priest)

07.04.24 DE - Augsburg / Spectrum

09.04.24 DE - Bochum / Matrix

10.04.24 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club

12.04.24 NL - Sneek / Poppodium Bolwerk

13.04.24 BE - Kortrijk / DVG Club

14.04.24 UK - Dover / The Booking Hall

04.05.25 DE - Andernach / Andernach Metal Days

