Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release 'Maniac' Video Ahead Of UK Tour

10-30-2023
(Nuclear Blast) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have revealed a new music video for their track, 'Maniac', ahead of their headline UK tour that kicks off this November.

The band comments "We dedicate this song to anyone who's pissed you off today, yesterday and probably tomorrow too. We'll see you all on our upcoming UK tour!"

Catch Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons live
02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell
18.11.23 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise
21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill
22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage
23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse
24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed
25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog
26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford
28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix
29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington
30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock
01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms
02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2
29.03.24 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen
30.03.24 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefährlich
31.03.24 DE - Weinheim / Cafe Central
03.04.24 DE - Freiburg Im Breigau / Crash
04.04.24 DE - Lindau / Club Vaudeville
05.04.24 DE - Telfs In Tirol / Rat Haussaal Telfs
06.04.24 IT - Assago / Mediolanum Forum (Supporting Judas Priest)
07.04.24 DE - Augsburg / Spectrum
09.04.24 DE - Bochum / Matrix
10.04.24 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club
12.04.24 NL - Sneek / Poppodium Bolwerk
13.04.24 BE - Kortrijk / DVG Club
14.04.24 UK - Dover / The Booking Hall
04.05.25 DE - Andernach / Andernach Metal Days

