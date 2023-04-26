Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced an extensive EU/UK tour for 2023 to support their upcoming third studio album that will be titled Kings Of The Asylum.
Shortly after the band announced to the world the recruitment of new powerhouse lead singer Joel Peters in January 2022, the band entered Stompbox Studios in South Wales, UK and began writing and recording a new album at the beginning of 2022.
After putting the songwriting groundwork in throughout the Spring, the bastards then entered their busiest festival season to date including performances at major festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting and many more throughout the summer. After the busy festival season the band then had time to reconvene to put the finishing touches on Kings Of The Asylum.
Phil Campbell, the former Motörhead guitarist of 32 years commented "It's been a great experience writing this album alongside Joel and the rest of my lads. We've come up with some monstrous riffs and hooks for your listening pleasure. We can't wait to play some of these songs at some of our old favourites towns and cities and visiting some new places too!"
Joel added: "I've had great fun working on this album along side Phil and the boys and this is an album I am immensely proud of! Looking forward to everyone hearing it and touring these songs for the first time! We've got some definite bangers here!"
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons
Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023
19.09.23 UK - Brighton / The Arch
20.09.23 BE - Sint-Niklaas / De Casino
21.09.23 DE - Essen / Turock
22.09.23 DE - Neuenstadt am Kocher / Stadthalle Neuenstadt
23.09.23 DE - Aachen / Musikbunker
24.09.23 FR - Paris / Petit Bain
26.09.23 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra
27.09.23 FR -Lyon / Marché Gare
28.09.23 IT - Ranica / Druso Club
29.09.23 DE - München / Backstage Werk
30.09.23 CH - Düdingen / Bad Bonn
01.10.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
03.10.23 TBA
04.10.23 CZ - Prague / Storm
05.10.23 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefährlich
06.10.23 DE - Berlin / Frannz
07.10.23 DE - Münster / Sputnikhalle
08.10.23 NL - Uden / De Pul
10.10.23 ES - Santanyi (Mallorca) / Full Metal Holiday
02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell
18.11.23 DE - Weißenhäuser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise
21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill
22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage
23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse
24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed
25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog
26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford
28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix
29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington
30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock
01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms
02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2
Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
