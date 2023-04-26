Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced an extensive EU/UK tour for 2023 to support their upcoming third studio album that will be titled Kings Of The Asylum.

Shortly after the band announced to the world the recruitment of new powerhouse lead singer Joel Peters in January 2022, the band entered Stompbox Studios in South Wales, UK and began writing and recording a new album at the beginning of 2022.



After putting the songwriting groundwork in throughout the Spring, the bastards then entered their busiest festival season to date including performances at major festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting and many more throughout the summer. After the busy festival season the band then had time to reconvene to put the finishing touches on Kings Of The Asylum.



Phil Campbell, the former Motörhead guitarist of 32 years commented "It's been a great experience writing this album alongside Joel and the rest of my lads. We've come up with some monstrous riffs and hooks for your listening pleasure. We can't wait to play some of these songs at some of our old favourites towns and cities and visiting some new places too!"



Joel added: "I've had great fun working on this album along side Phil and the boys and this is an album I am immensely proud of! Looking forward to everyone hearing it and touring these songs for the first time! We've got some definite bangers here!"

19.09.23 UK - Brighton / The Arch

20.09.23 BE - Sint-Niklaas / De Casino

21.09.23 DE - Essen / Turock

22.09.23 DE - Neuenstadt am Kocher / Stadthalle Neuenstadt

23.09.23 DE - Aachen / Musikbunker

24.09.23 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

26.09.23 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra

27.09.23 FR -Lyon / Marché Gare

28.09.23 IT - Ranica / Druso Club

29.09.23 DE - München / Backstage Werk

30.09.23 CH - Düdingen / Bad Bonn

01.10.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal

03.10.23 TBA

04.10.23 CZ - Prague / Storm

05.10.23 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefährlich

06.10.23 DE - Berlin / Frannz

07.10.23 DE - Münster / Sputnikhalle

08.10.23 NL - Uden / De Pul

10.10.23 ES - Santanyi (Mallorca) / Full Metal Holiday

02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell

18.11.23 DE - Weißenhäuser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise

21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill

22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage

23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse

24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed

25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog

26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford

28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix

29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington

30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock

01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms

02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

