Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 'Strike the Match' As New Album Arrives

(NB) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons release their third album Kings Of The Asylum via Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate the release the band have unveiled a vibrant new live video for the track 'Strike The Match'.
The band comments "We are very happy to finally reveal our third album "Kings Of The Asylum" and first with new vocalist Joel Peters is out now! We had great fun filming the music video for our new single "Strike The Match" with our Bastard Crew Fan Club at our favourite rock club, Fuel in Cardiff. Play it loud and proud!"
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS are set to head out on an extensive UK and European tour later this year in support of the new album. Full dates can be found below.
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons
Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023
19.09.23 UK - Brighton / The Arch
20.09.23 BE - Sint-Niklaas / De Casino
21.09.23 DE - Essen / Turock
22.09.23 DE - Neuenstadt am Kocher / Stadthalle Neuenstadt
23.09.23 DE - Aachen / Musikbunker
24.09.23 FR - Paris / Petit Bain
26.09.23 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra
27.09.23 FR - Lyon / Marché Gare
28.09.23 IT - Ranica / Druso Club
29.09.23 DE - München / Backstage Werk
30.09.23 CH - Dudingen / Bad Bonn
01.10.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
03.10.23 PL - Lublin / Radio Lublin
04.10.23 CZ - Prague / Storm
05.10.23 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefahrlich
06.10.23 DE - Berlin / Frannz
07.10.23 DE - Münster / Sputnikhalle
08.10.23 NL - Uden / De Pul
10.10.23 ES - Santanyi (Mallorca) / Full Metal Holiday
02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell
18.11.23 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise
21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill
22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage
23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse
24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed
25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog
26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford
28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix
29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington
30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock
01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms
02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2
