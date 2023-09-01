Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 'Strike the Match' As New Album Arrives

(NB) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons release their third album Kings Of The Asylum via Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate the release the band have unveiled a vibrant new live video for the track 'Strike The Match'.

The band comments "We are very happy to finally reveal our third album "Kings Of The Asylum" and first with new vocalist Joel Peters is out now! We had great fun filming the music video for our new single "Strike The Match" with our Bastard Crew Fan Club at our favourite rock club, Fuel in Cardiff. Play it loud and proud!"

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS are set to head out on an extensive UK and European tour later this year in support of the new album. Full dates can be found below.

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons

Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023

19.09.23 UK - Brighton / The Arch

20.09.23 BE - Sint-Niklaas / De Casino

21.09.23 DE - Essen / Turock

22.09.23 DE - Neuenstadt am Kocher / Stadthalle Neuenstadt

23.09.23 DE - Aachen / Musikbunker

24.09.23 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

26.09.23 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra

27.09.23 FR - Lyon / Marché Gare

28.09.23 IT - Ranica / Druso Club

29.09.23 DE - München / Backstage Werk

30.09.23 CH - Dudingen / Bad Bonn

01.10.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal

03.10.23 PL - Lublin / Radio Lublin

04.10.23 CZ - Prague / Storm

05.10.23 DE - Hamburg / Uebel & Gefahrlich

06.10.23 DE - Berlin / Frannz

07.10.23 DE - Münster / Sputnikhalle

08.10.23 NL - Uden / De Pul

10.10.23 ES - Santanyi (Mallorca) / Full Metal Holiday

02.11.23 UK - Great Yarmouth / Hard Rock Hell

18.11.23 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise

21.11.23 UK - Stoke-on-Trent / The Sugarmill

22.11.23 UK - Glasgow / Garage

23.11.23 UK - Leeds / Warehouse

24.11.23 UK - Manchester / The Bread Shed

25.11.23 UK - Derby / The Hairy Dog

26.11.23 UK - Oxford / O2 Academy Oxford

28.11.23 UK - Exeter / Phoenix

29.11.23 UK - London / O2 Academy Islington

30.11.23 UK - Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock

01.12.23 UK - Southampton / Engine Rooms

02.12.23 UK - Birmingham / O2 Institute2

Related Stories

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce New Album With 'Schizophrenia' Video

Philip Seth Campbell Shares 'Magical West' Video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour

Def Leppard Announce Special In Conversation Event

More Phil Campbell News