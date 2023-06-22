.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce New Album With 'Schizophrenia' Video

06-22-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Phil Campbell News Album art June 22, 2023
Album art

(Nuclear Blast) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced details of their upcoming third album Kings Of The Asylum. The album will be released on 1st September through Nuclear Blast Records, and will be the first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have released a video for the album's first single 'Schizophrenia', and announced that they will be playing an intimate release show at The Patriot in Crumlin, South Wales on 7th September. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd June.

Phil Campbell himself comments "We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album "Kings Of The Asylum" on September 1st. This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!"

Kings Of The Asylum Tracklist
1. Walking In Circles
2. Too Much Is Never Enough
3. Hammer And Dance
4. Strike The Match
5. Schizophrenia
6. Kings Of The Asylum
7. The Hunt
8. Show No Mercy
9. No Guts! No Glory!
10. Ghosts
11. Maniac
12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)

Related Stories
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce New Album With 'Schizophrenia' Video

Philip Seth Campbell Shares 'Magical West' Video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce UK and EU Tour

Def Leppard Announce Special In Conversation Event

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Share 'Bite My Tongue' Live Video

More Phil Campbell News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Crashing Wayward - Listen!

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Latest News

Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video

Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events

J. Robbins Covers Naked Raygun For Tribute Album

Nils Lofgren Honors Rolling Stones Icon With 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)

Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff

Dark Below Deliver 'Make Believe' Video

NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'