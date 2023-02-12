Pink Floyd Share 2023 Remaster Of 'The Great Gig In The Sky'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd is sharing audio of the 2023 remaster of "The Great Gig In The Sky" from the forthcoming 50th anniversary edition of their 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon"
Due March 24, the new deluxe box set includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the newly remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The set also includes additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix plus CD and LP of "The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974."
The same day, the group will release the CD and first ever vinyl issue of the Wembley performance, and the book "Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50th Anniversary" will also be published separately by Thames & Hudson on March 24 to coincide with the box set release.
In addition, Pink Floyd is also celebrating "The Dark Side Of The Moon" 50th Anniversary release next month with screening events in planetariums around the world - check your local listings - and are holding an animated video competition inviting a new generation of animators to create music videos for any of the 10 songs on the iconic 1973 album.
Get more details and stream the 2023 remaster of "The Great Gig In The Sky" here.
