'Have You Got It Yet?' The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released

(Kayos) Mercury Studios, Universal Music Group's innovative and multi-faceted content studio, have shared a trailer for the DVD+Blu-ray release of the critically acclaimed documentary film Have You Got It Yet?, a compelling dive into the life and genius of Syd Barrett, of Pink Floyd fame. The film will also be made available on digital formats, as well as On Demand.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Roddy Bogawa and the late, acclaimed album cover designer Storm Thorgerson (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney, and Black Sabbath), and produced by Orian Williams (England Is Mine, Creation Stories, Control), the feature length documentary drew praise for its candid glimpse into the prismatic character and artistry of Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett. Visionaries behind prog rock and British psychedelic music, Pink Floyd chartered a monolithic legacy in both music and cultural history. Syd, who gave the group their moniker by combining the names of two obscure blues players - Pink Anderson and Floyd Council, played a crucial role in igniting that history, then left the group before they met stardom.

Released in cinemas worldwide in Summer 2023, Have You Got It Yet? achieved a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a successful theatrical run with many sold-out screenings. Intimate interviews with band members David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Roger Waters uncover Barrett's ongoing impact on the group. Going a step further, the film also includes an interview with Syd's sister, Rosemary Breen. Narrated by actor Jason Isaacs, the film also features original band managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, as well as The Who's Pete Townshend and Blur's Graham Coxon.

In addition to the full-length film, the DVD+Blu-ray set includes a plethora of bonus features. Two poignant live performances of "Arnold Layne" are highlighted - this first features David Gilmour & David Bowie (originally released in David Gilmour's Remember That Night Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 2007). The second is a performance from 2007's The Madcap's Last Laugh - a tribute concert for Syd Barrett featuring David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright in their final performance as Pink Floyd.

Additionally, the DVD+Blu-ray includes an interview with Bogawa and director & producer commentary of the film with Bogawa, Rupert Truman, and Julius Beltrame. Further exploring his creative works, the set features discussions surrounding Barrett's paintings, and spoken word performances of Barrett's lyrics by comedian Noel Fielding ("Dark Globe"), poet Rob Fitterman ("Rats") and actor Gerard Bell ("Lucifer Sam"). The package, designed by StormStudios, is completed with an exclusive Have You Got It Yet? poster, which was also designed by the studio.

Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd crystallized a cultural moment where anything seemed possible but where that freedom could come with a cost. Was Syd just another drug casualty? Did he suffer from an undiagnosed mental condition? Or did he dislike the attention and fame as the fun turned to work? While there are no clear answers which might be the case, there is the feeling by all those around Syd that something went terribly wrong. Have You Got it Yet? is a chronicle and a mosaic of Barrett's creative and destructive impulses, his captivating presence and absence - a portrait of the complex puzzle that was his life".

