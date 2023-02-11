Revolution Saints have released a music video for their new single, "Talking Like Strangers", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Eagle Flight".
The band is centered around vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey), and the new lineup of the group also features guitarist Joel Hoekstra and bassist Jeff Pilson.
The new album from the MK II lineup is set to be released on April 21st. Watch the "Talking Like Strangers" video below:
Revolution Saints Share 'Need Each Other' Video
Revolution Saints Take Flight With New Lineup and Single
The Rolling Stones Stream New GRRR Live! Release- Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day- more
Linkin Park Share 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester- Weekly Rock Talk Series 'Power Hour' Coming To AXS TV- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release
Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day
Alice In Chains Star Collaborates With The Hu
Tom Petty's Extended Fillmore Performance Of Van Morrison Classic Streaming
Revolution Saints 'Talking Like Strangers' With New Video
The Plain White T's Release 'Spaghetti Tattoo' Video
The Marshall Tucker Band Announce Infinite Road Tour
The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast