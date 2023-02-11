Revolution Saints 'Talking Like Strangers' With New Video

Revolution Saints have released a music video for their new single, "Talking Like Strangers", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Eagle Flight".

The band is centered around vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey), and the new lineup of the group also features guitarist Joel Hoekstra and bassist Jeff Pilson.

The new album from the MK II lineup is set to be released on April 21st. Watch the "Talking Like Strangers" video below:

