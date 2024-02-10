Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives

Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Against the Winds" by sharing a music video for the record's new single, "Fall On My Knees."

Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - Revolution Saints MKII - is here to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.

Against the Winds,' primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals), delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.

With this album, REVOLUTION SAINTS exhibits a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.

