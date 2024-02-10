Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Against the Winds" by sharing a music video for the record's new single, "Fall On My Knees."
Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - Revolution Saints MKII - is here to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.
Against the Winds,' primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals), delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.
With this album, REVOLUTION SAINTS exhibits a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.
Revolution Saints Release 'Changing My Mind' Video
Supergroup Revolution Saints Deliver 'Changing My Mind' Video
Joel Hoekstra's 13 Announce New Album With 'Far Too Deep' Video
Revolution Saints 'Talking Like Strangers' With New Video
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more
Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming- more
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song
My Dying Bride Announce New Album With 'Thornwyck Hymn' Video
Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives
Martin Gonzalez Recruits Haken's Richard Henshall For 'Purpose'
Extended Cut Of Super Bowl Ad Featuring Neil Diamond Classic Shared Online
UMe Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Amy Winehouse's 'Frank'
Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God