Supergroup Revolution Saints Deliver 'Changing My Mind' Video

(Freeman) Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, jumpstarts 2024 with a new album, 'Against the Winds', to follow up 2023's stellar release, 'Eagle Flight.' Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - REVOLUTION SAINTS MKII - have gifted fans a captivating album that sits poised to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.
Today, the band shares a new single, "Changing My Mind" along with a music video. REVOLUTION SAINTS was initially conceived by Serafino Perugino, the President and Head of A&R at Frontiers Records, to showcase the remarkable vocal talents of Deen Castronovo. While Castronovo had always been respected as a drummer, those who took notice of his background vocals and witnessed his lead vocal performances during Journey shows, soon recognized his exceptional singing prowess.
REVOLUTION SAINTS was, and continues to be, a platform to spotlight Deen's incredible vocal abilities. 'Against the Winds,' primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals), delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.
With this album, REVOLUTION SAINTS exhibit a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.
