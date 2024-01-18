Revolution Saints Release 'Changing My Mind' Video

() Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, shares a new single, "Changing My Mind," the second single off their upcoming full length album 'Against the Winds.' The track is accompanied by a music video.
Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - Revolution Saints MKII - is here to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.
About the new single, Jeff Pilson had this to say: "'Changing My Mind' is another powerful track showing that amazing Deen Castronovo voice with a melodic and shredding solo from Joel Hoekstra - God he's good!! This is Revolution Saints operating on full tilt - can't wait for fans to hear this!!!!!"
Joel Hoekstra had this to say: "'Changing My Mind' is a fun, melodic rock track that shines a light on the amazing singing and drumming of Deen Castronovo and the always stellar, tasteful bass work of Jeff Pilson. I'm honored to be playing with these guys! I hope you enjoy it!"
