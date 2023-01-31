Sammy Hagar, Ann Wilson, Ted Nugent Lead Rockstar Shuffle AXS TV Premiere

(AXS TV) The return of the popular "Sunday Night Rocks" lineup-featuring all-new original series and powerhouse performances, airing every weekend starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 19th.



"Sunday Night Rocks" is headlined by the premiere of the all-new original series Rockstar Shuffle, which gives music lovers a rare look into their favorite rock icons as they share their own priceless stories, showoff their personal collections of music memorabilia, reflect on the most-treasured memories from their acclaimed careers, and so much more. The series premiere on February 19 features glam metal maven Dee Snider and hip-hop pioneer Darryl McDaniels; Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson revealing her five favorite vinyl albums; a lively conversation with "The Red Rocker" Sammy Hagar and "The Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent; and more.



The inaugural season also includes fun and insightful segments featuring appearances by music legends Rob Halford, Roger Daltrey, Lzzy Hale, Joe Elliott, Zakk Wylde, John Oates, Gavin Rossdale, Rick Springfield, Joe Satriani, Wynonna Judd, and Jason Mraz, among many others.



Then, at 8:30pE, Parking Lot Payday, hosted by Zach Selwyn, features two metal-fueled episodes where concert-goers are tested on their knowledge of Mötley Crüe trivia (Feb. 19) in this new episode and then Metallica (Feb. 26).



And, at 9pE, metal titans Mötley Crüe kickstart the festivities on February 19 with an emotional set captured during the final show of their final tour, as the Saints of the Sunset Strip head home for a raucous evening that includes timeless favorites such as "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Shout At The Devil," "Home Sweet Home," and many more in Mötley Crüe: The End - Live In Los Angeles. Then, on February 26, genre trailblazers once again meld symphony and metal together 20 years after their revolutionary S&M album, as James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo join forces with the San Francisco Symphony to put an epic twist on beloved hits such as "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "The Memory Remains," "One," "Nothing Else Matters," and "Enter Sandman" in the network premiere of Metallica: S&M2.



"Rockstar Shuffle gives viewers a unique glimpse into a side of their favorite artists that the public rarely gets to see, as they open up about their extraordinary lives and acclaimed careers in exclusive coverage only available on AXS TV," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's Vice President Of Programming. "The all-new original series is the perfect complement to Parking Lot Payday and our special themed concert events-forming the ultimate rock trifecta that true music connoisseurs will not want to miss."





