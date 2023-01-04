Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery

Sharon Osbourne shared that doctors did not discover the reason for the medical emergency that took place on December 16th while she was filming a television show in California.

The 70-year-old television personality and wife/manager of legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, was taken to a hospital after suffering the emergency at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, CA.

Osbourne opened up about the experience when she returned to show The Talk UK on Tuesday (January 3rd). She was asked what caused her to be hospitalized and Sharon responded, "I wish I could [tell you], but I can't. It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming, and suddenly, they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes.

"And I was in hospital. I went to one hospital. They took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why [I passed out]."

Sharon shared a clip from her return to The Talk UK here.

