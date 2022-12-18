Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, has been given an "all clear from her medical team", and been released from the hospital following a medical emergency on Friday (December 16th), according to her son Jack.
Sharon was reportedly rushed to the Santa Paula Hospital in Ventura County for a medical emergency on Friday, while filming a television show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Ca, according to TMZ.
On Saturday (Dec 17th), her son Jack updated fans via social media. He wrote, "Ok here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha.
"Now that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."
Ozzy Osbourne Tested Positive For COVID-19 (2022 In Review)
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fleeing California (2022 In Review)
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos