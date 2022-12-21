Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne took to social media and shared a Christmas photo and reported that she is "doing great" after she was released from the hospital following a health emergency last Friday, December 16th.
The 70-year-old television personality, and wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne updated fans via a photo of a Christmas tree on Instagram and captioned the photo, "back home and doing great."
As we previously reported, Sharon was reportedly rushed to the Santa Paula Hospital in Ventura County for a medical emergency on Friday, while filming a television show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Ca, according to TMZ.
On Saturday (Dec 17th), her son Jack updated fans via social media. He wrote, "Ok here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha.
"Now that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."
