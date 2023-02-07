Sleep Signals Announce The Sinking Ships Tour

(OMG) Sleep Signals have announced The Sinking Ships Tour: PART I & II, which begins February 15th in El Paso, TX at Sun City Bar & Event Center and concludes on May 14th. The tour is in support of the band's new single "One Life" that releases to all major platforms on February 17, 2023.

Resiliency. The trials we face in life define who we are. Sleep Signals has been no stranger to adversity throughout their career, having dealt with a plethora of misfortunes culminating with a devastating bus wreck in 2021. During a tour with POD and From Ashes To New, the band's bus was hit by a semi truck, destroying all of their equipment and causing severe injuries to several members. But through all of the setbacks, the band has remained dedicated to sharing their story and bringing their unique perspective to the rock/metal genre.

Blending their ability to create strong hooks with their high-energy song-writing style, the band manages to meld influences ranging from pop to hardcore, creating a soundscape that leads the listener on a journey filled with raw emotion. When you hear a song, you feel the song.

After an extended hiatus in 2021, the band returned to the stage in late 2022 and immediately began selling out shows across the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, the band was back in full force, touring nationally supporting the release of a new single, "One Life." The single is heavily influenced by the challenges the group most recently experienced and follows up the band's 2020 radio single, "Fireproof," that climbed the charts, landing on Sirius XM's Octane and over 80 FM stations across the U.S.

"Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).

Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, "Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it's only a matter of time before this band is a household name."

PART I

2.15 El Paso, TX - Sun City Bar & Event Center

2.16 San Angelo, TX - The Deadhorse

2.17 Austin, TX - Hole In the Wall

2.19 Wichita, KS - Jerry's

2.20 Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

2.21 Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

2.22 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

2.23 Mount Vernon, IL - The Granada Theatre

2.24 Rockford, IL - Whiskeys Roadhouse

2.25 Kalamazoo, MI - Papa Pete's

2.26 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

2.28 Spring Valley, IL - Jay's Bullet Hole Saloon

3.01 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

3.02 Lincoln, NE - 1867

3.03 Grand Island, NE - Liederkranz

3.04 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

PART II

4.06 Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper Spokane

4.07 Kennewick, WA - The Tin Hat

4.08 Boise, ID - The Shredder

4.09 Idaho Falls, ID - The Heart Events

4.13 Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue

4.14 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

4.15 Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Cafe & Event Space

4.16 Eau Claire, WI - The Plus

4..18 Marshfield, WI - GoodFellas Pub

4.19 Green Bay, WI - Lyric Room

4.20 Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

4.21 Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

4.22 Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

4.26 Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater

4.28 Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13 Saloon

4.29 Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's Bar and Grill

4.30 Mt Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse

5.03 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

5.04 Baltimore, MD - Zen West

5.05 Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society

5.09 Springfield, IL - Knights of Columbus

5.10 St Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall

5.11 Kearney, NE - The Other Side

5.12 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway (on sale 2/15)

5.14 Draper, UT - Leatherheads

