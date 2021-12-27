Sleep Signals Were Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour 2021 In Review

Sleep Signals Were Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour was a top 21 story from August 2021: Sleep Signals shared the bad news that they were involved in a serious accident on August 18th, while on tour with P.O.D., From Ashes to New and All Good Things.
They said, "As we continue to process the events from Wednesday morning, we are reminded how fortunate we all are to be alive. Without going into too many details at this time, the band and crew did suffer some devastatingly extensive injuries and our vehicle/gear are a complete loss.
"It will be a very long road to recovery and we sincerely apologize to all of our fans, promoters, and everyone involved that we will not be able to continue the tour with P.O.D., From Ashes to New, and All Good Things" says the band.
They continue, "Our good friend, Jason Carey, was kind enough to create a GoFundMe to help cover our medical bills and losses and we appreciate any support. [see it here] If you'd prefer to send directly via PayPal, you can send to info@sleepsignals.net. Please continue to respect our privacy as we continue to inform our families. We will give more details when the time is right."
