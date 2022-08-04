Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash

The Return Of Tour poster

Minneapolis hard rocker Sleep Signals have announced their first tour since they were in a major bus crash last year that left some members with debilitating injuries.

The 'The Return Of ' Tour will be kicking off on September 29th in Redmond, OR at General Duffy's Waterhole and the band announced dates that run through October 9th in Okanogan, WA.

Frontman Robert Cosgrove had this to say, "I'd be lying if I said we're excited to be in a bus again after severity of the wreck and our injuries a year ago, but I know the second we step back on stage and feel the love and energy of the crowd, it will be worth it.

"The most amazing part of tour has been and always will be meeting our fans and sharing that short moment together on stage and it's something we've all been looking forward to as we heal and deal with all obstacles the wreck presented us with. We cannot wait to see all of you very soon," says the band's .

The Return Of Tour Dates:

9.29.22 Redmond, OR

9.30.22 Kennewick, WA

10.2.22 Salt Lake City, UT

10.6.22 Grants Pass, OR

10.7.22 Vancouver, WA

10.8.22 Takoma, WA

10.9.22 Okanogan, WA

