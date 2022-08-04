Minneapolis hard rocker Sleep Signals have announced their first tour since they were in a major bus crash last year that left some members with debilitating injuries.
The 'The Return Of ' Tour will be kicking off on September 29th in Redmond, OR at General Duffy's Waterhole and the band announced dates that run through October 9th in Okanogan, WA.
Frontman Robert Cosgrove had this to say, "I'd be lying if I said we're excited to be in a bus again after severity of the wreck and our injuries a year ago, but I know the second we step back on stage and feel the love and energy of the crowd, it will be worth it.
"The most amazing part of tour has been and always will be meeting our fans and sharing that short moment together on stage and it's something we've all been looking forward to as we heal and deal with all obstacles the wreck presented us with. We cannot wait to see all of you very soon," says the band's .
The Return Of Tour Dates:
9.29.22 Redmond, OR
9.30.22 Kennewick, WA
10.2.22 Salt Lake City, UT
10.6.22 Grants Pass, OR
10.7.22 Vancouver, WA
10.8.22 Takoma, WA
10.9.22 Okanogan, WA
Sleep Signals Were Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour 2021 In Review
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour
Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video
Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours
Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more
Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more
Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash
Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album
The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Celebrate Hysteria 35th Anniversary
Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes Share Field of Gold Video
Walker Hayes Enjoying Career High With 'Y'all Life'
Bourbon House Resonate With New Video
SiM Returning To U.S. For First Single In Six Years