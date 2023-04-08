Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video

(OMG) Sleep Signals have kicked off The Sinking Ships Tour: PART II, which began April 6th in Spokane, WA at The Big Dipper Spokane and concludes on May 14th. The tour is in support of the band's new single "Fearless" that released to all major platforms on Friday, along with a music video.
"We're really excited about our latest single, 'Fearless!' It's a song we wrote about coming back from our bus wreck back in 2021 and all the challenges we've dealt with since, pulling off the proverbial bandages and getting back to what we love to do!" says the band.
After an extended hiatus in 2021, the band returned to the stage in late 2022 and immediately began selling out shows across the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, the band was back in full force, touring nationally supporting the release of a new single, "One Life." The single is heavily influenced by the challenges the group most recently experienced and follows up the band's 2020 radio single, "Fireproof," that climbed the charts, landing on Sirius XM's Octane and over 80 FM stations across the U.S.
"Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).
Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, "Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it's only a matter of time before this band is a household name."
04/08 Boise, ID - The Shredder
04/09 Idaho Falls, ID - The Heart Event Center
04/13 Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue
04/14 Sioux Falls, SD - Big Bar
04/15 Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue
04/16 Eau Claire, WI - The Plus
04/18 Marshfield, WI - Goodfellas
04/19 Green Bay, WI - The Lyric Room
04/20 Janesville, WI - The Back Bar
04/21 West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
04/22 Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
04/26 Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
04/27 Liverpool, NY - Sharkeys
04/28 Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13 Saloon
04/29 Frenchtown, NJ - Arties
04/30 Mt Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse
05/03 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
05/04 Baltimore, MD - Zen West
05/05 Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine
05/06 Jeffersonville, IN - Maxwell's House of Music
05/07 Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub
05/09 Springfield, IL - The Blue Grouch
05/10 St Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic Music Hall
05/11 Kearney, NE - The Other Side
05/12 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
05/13 Casper, WY - Oil City Beer Company
05/14 Draper, UT - Leatherheads
