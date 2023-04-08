Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video

Tour poster

(OMG) Sleep Signals have kicked off The Sinking Ships Tour: PART II, which began April 6th in Spokane, WA at The Big Dipper Spokane and concludes on May 14th. The tour is in support of the band's new single "Fearless" that released to all major platforms on Friday, along with a music video.

"We're really excited about our latest single, 'Fearless!' It's a song we wrote about coming back from our bus wreck back in 2021 and all the challenges we've dealt with since, pulling off the proverbial bandages and getting back to what we love to do!" says the band.

After an extended hiatus in 2021, the band returned to the stage in late 2022 and immediately began selling out shows across the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, the band was back in full force, touring nationally supporting the release of a new single, "One Life." The single is heavily influenced by the challenges the group most recently experienced and follows up the band's 2020 radio single, "Fireproof," that climbed the charts, landing on Sirius XM's Octane and over 80 FM stations across the U.S.

"Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).

Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, "Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it's only a matter of time before this band is a household name."

04/08 Boise, ID - The Shredder

04/09 Idaho Falls, ID - The Heart Event Center

04/13 Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue

04/14 Sioux Falls, SD - Big Bar

04/15 Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue

04/16 Eau Claire, WI - The Plus

04/18 Marshfield, WI - Goodfellas

04/19 Green Bay, WI - The Lyric Room

04/20 Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

04/21 West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

04/22 Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

04/26 Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

04/27 Liverpool, NY - Sharkeys

04/28 Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13 Saloon

04/29 Frenchtown, NJ - Arties

04/30 Mt Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse

05/03 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

05/04 Baltimore, MD - Zen West

05/05 Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine

05/06 Jeffersonville, IN - Maxwell's House of Music

05/07 Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

05/09 Springfield, IL - The Blue Grouch

05/10 St Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic Music Hall

05/11 Kearney, NE - The Other Side

05/12 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

05/13 Casper, WY - Oil City Beer Company

05/14 Draper, UT - Leatherheads

Related Stories

Sleep Signals Announce The Sinking Ships Tour

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash

Sleep Signals Were Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour 2021 In Review

Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour

More Sleep Signals News