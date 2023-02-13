The Church Deliver 'No Other You'

(Reybee) The Church has just released the third single, "No Other You" - from their forthcoming album "The Hypnogogue" (release date: February 24, 2023).

Reading like a short story from visionary science fiction author Philip K. Dick ("A Scanner Darkly," "Electric Dreams"), the release of "No Other You" continues the album's retro-futuristic, dystopian narrative that revolves around a fictional machine (the "Hypnogogue") that extracts music directly from subconscious dreams.

While the single "The Hypnogogue" introduces characters "Sun Kim Jong" (a Korean scientist/occult dabbler and creator of the aforementioned contraption) and her love interest/rockstar "Eros Zeta" who wants to employ the machine to revive his flailing career, and the follow up "C'est La Vie" served as a cautionary tale from Zeta's agent not to mess with the Hypnogogue, "No Other You" continues the narrative on a more personal level.

Bassist/vocalist/founder Steve Kilbey explains that it is an "ultra-romantic song that Zeta writes for Sun Kim Jong, who is the inventor of The Hypnogogue. It's a heartfelt song about an irreplaceable woman. And the Church gets to explore a slightly glam rock feel to boot."

Entering their fourth decade of making music and playing live shows with all the fierce creative energy of their early years, The Church will be setting off on a North American tour kicking off on March 11th in Los Angeles and circles the States, concluding on April 8th in Pelham, TN.

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Mar 12 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Mar 14 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Mar 16 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Mar 17 Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple Ballroom

Mar 21 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

Mar 23 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Hall

Mar 25 St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Mar 26 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 28 Kent, OH - Kent Stage

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Mar 30 New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Mar 31 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Apr 1 Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

Apr 3 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

Apr 4 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere Music Hall

Apr 5 Norfolk VA - The Norva

Apr 6 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Apr 7 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Apr 8 Pelham, TN - The Caverns

