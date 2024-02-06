The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour

The Church and The Afghan Whigs have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadline tour of North America this summer that will feature special guest Ed Harcourt.

They will launch the 17-date trek on June 18th in Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre and will conclude the tour on July 13th in Los Angeles, CA at the Theatre @ Ace Hotel.

"The Church and the Afghan Whigs playing some shows together certainly feels like an idea whose time has surely come, "remarked Church lead singer Steve Kilbey. "Get ready for a double blast of the power n glory of rock'n'roll!"

"I was an 18-year-old college freshman lying in bed listening to WVXU late one night when I heard a song that I described later as sounding like David Bowie fronting The Byrds," commented Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli. "Thankfully they back announced The Unguarded Moment by The Church and I was on my way to buying my first import. Soon after I bought two more after learning of The Blurred Crusade and Seance. It was official. I loved The Church. Three years later, the four kids who were about to become The Afghan Whigs played One Day by The Church in John Curley's living room and we were off and running..."

JUNE 18 - Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre

JUNE 20 - Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Paramount

JUNE 21 - Boston, MA at Royale

JUNE 22 - Washington, DC at Lincoln Theater

JUNE 24 - Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

JUNE 25 - Detroit MI at The Majestic

JUNE 27 - Indianapolis, IN at HiatFi Annex

JUNE 28 - Chicago, IL at The Vic

JUNE 30 - Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

JULY 02 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theater

JULY 03 - Bellvue, CO at Mishawaka Amp

JULY 05 - Seattle, WA at Showbox

JULY 06 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

JULY 09 - San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

JULY 11 - San Diego, CA at The Observatory

JULY 12 - Anaheim, CA at House Of Blues

JULY 13 - Los Angeles, CA at Theatre @ Ace Hotel

