The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour

The Church and The Afghan Whigs have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadline tour of North America this summer that will feature special guest Ed Harcourt.
They will launch the 17-date trek on June 18th in Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre and will conclude the tour on July 13th in Los Angeles, CA at the Theatre @ Ace Hotel.
"The Church and the Afghan Whigs playing some shows together certainly feels like an idea whose time has surely come, "remarked Church lead singer Steve Kilbey. "Get ready for a double blast of the power n glory of rock'n'roll!"
"I was an 18-year-old college freshman lying in bed listening to WVXU late one night when I heard a song that I described later as sounding like David Bowie fronting The Byrds," commented Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli. "Thankfully they back announced The Unguarded Moment by The Church and I was on my way to buying my first import. Soon after I bought two more after learning of The Blurred Crusade and Seance. It was official. I loved The Church. Three years later, the four kids who were about to become The Afghan Whigs played One Day by The Church in John Curley's living room and we were off and running..."
JUNE 18 - Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre
JUNE 20 - Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Paramount
JUNE 21 - Boston, MA at Royale
JUNE 22 - Washington, DC at Lincoln Theater
JUNE 24 - Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
JUNE 25 - Detroit MI at The Majestic
JUNE 27 - Indianapolis, IN at HiatFi Annex
JUNE 28 - Chicago, IL at The Vic
JUNE 30 - Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
JULY 02 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theater
JULY 03 - Bellvue, CO at Mishawaka Amp
JULY 05 - Seattle, WA at Showbox
JULY 06 - Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom
JULY 09 - San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
JULY 11 - San Diego, CA at The Observatory
JULY 12 - Anaheim, CA at House Of Blues
JULY 13 - Los Angeles, CA at Theatre @ Ace Hotel
