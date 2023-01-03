The Crown Announce Band Lineup Change

Social media photo

The Crown have announced that they have parted ways with drummer Henrik Axelsson, who had been with the band since 2016, and replaced him with Mikael Noren of Impious fame.

The group shared the news with the following social media post, "Sometimes things come to an end. We have decided to part ways with Henrik, he has been a kickass drummer and a solid Viking Punk in this band for 7 years. We part on mutual, good terms and would like to thank him and wish him all the best for his future.

"As for the rest of us - We have onboarded an amazing drummer in Mikael Noren, an old friend of ours that previously also played in Impious together with Robin. We believe that we will make one hell of a team for 2023. We can't wait to see you all. The Crown Never Dies!"

Related Stories

Crown The Empire Share New Song 'Immortalize'

Singled Out: Vajra's Crown Or Crucify

Crown Lands Share Excitement About Greta Van Fleet Tour

Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

News > The Crown