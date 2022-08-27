Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Machine Head are celebrating the release of their new album, "Of Kingdom and Crown," by sharing a music video for their song "No Gods, No Masters".
Robb Flynn had this to say, "We're really proud of the video for 'No Gods, No Masters'. It was an incredible collaboration between three different creative teams working across two different continents.
"Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox.
"The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album." Watch the video below:
