.

Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-26-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Machine Head Album cover art
Album cover art

Machine Head are celebrating the release of their new album, "Of Kingdom and Crown," by sharing a music video for their song "No Gods, No Masters".

Robb Flynn had this to say, "We're really proud of the video for 'No Gods, No Masters'. It was an incredible collaboration between three different creative teams working across two different continents.

"Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox.

"The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Machine Head Unleash Unhallowed Live Video

Machine Head Announce New Concept Album With First Song

Deep Purple In The Studio For Machine Head 50th Anniversary

Machine Head Release 'My Hands Are Empty' Video

Machine Head Music and Merch

News > Machine Head

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Latest News

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced

KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night

Muse Scare Up 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' Video

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Rolling Stones Remastered 1967 'We Love Video' Makes Online Debut

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video