Crown The Empire Share New Song 'Immortalize'

Single art

Crown The Empire have released a music video for their brand new single, "Immortalize," which was produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins).

Frontman Andy Leo said of the track, "'Immortalize' is about the fear of being forgotten once we pass on. It questions mortality, the existence of a higher being, and struggles to find meaning in the inevitable.

"Time is the only currency that can't be replaced and there's no way of ensuring we'll leave a legacy worth remembering. All we can do is try and make our marks before we're gone forever." Watch the video below:

