The Mars Volta Announce Spring Headline Dates

Published 01-31-2023

Tour poster

(Big Picture Media) The Mars Volta have announced a run of headline show dates that will take place this May and include performances at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona, FL and a show supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in San Diego, CA.

These shows come on the heels a wildly prolific year for the band. In September of 2022, they released 'The Mars Volta', their seventh studio album and first new music in a decade via Clouds Hill Recordings. It was critically acclaimed and reignited guitarist/composer Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala - finding them at the most mature, most concise, and most focused place they had ever been.

'The Mars Volta' can be streamed and purchased digitally and physically. Digitally, the album is available in Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and physically on CD and vinyl with Clouds Hill holding an exclusive, kinetic version of the vinyl. A special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art is also available on LP, CD and cassette.

They also embarked on a nationwide tour, which had them performing live as The Mars Volta for the first time in ten years. The shows sold out quickly with many cities adding extra nights due to overwhelming demand, which also sold out.

Tickets for the upcoming headline shows with support from Teri Gender Bender will go on sale at 10AM local time on February 3 via the band's website.

The Mars Volta - Upcoming headline tour dates
May 6 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA
May 9 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK
May 10 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM
May 12 - Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers, Thundercat
May 13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
May 14 - Abraham Chavez Theatre - El Paso, TX
May 16 - Tech Port Center & Arena - San Antonio, TX
May 18 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA
May 19 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX
May 21 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL


