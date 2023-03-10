The Mars Volta Share Blank Condolences From Forthcoming Acoustic Album

(Big Picture Media) The Mars Volta have shared a new version of the track "Blank Condolenses" that comes from their forthcoming acoustic album, "Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon", which will arrive on April 21, 2023.
Much more than a simple "un- plugged" version of 'The Mars Volta' - the bands self titled seventh album and return as a band - this acoustic rendition furthers the mission of the source music, which drew into sharper focus the traditional Latin influences that have always inspired Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala. This is, says Rodriguez- Lopez, The Mars Volta's version of a "folk record", tracing the melodies and rhythms of the parent album back to their traditional Caribbean roots and chal- lenging listeners to hear the group in an entirely new light.
The upcoming new album isn't simply more content, but a bold, radical, political album, and one that recontextualizes the music of the group's powerful last album within the lineage of the Latin and Caribbean sounds that Rodriguez- Lopez has been mining his entire career, only many ears couldn't hear past the distorted guitars to know what was going on. The songs are re-orchestrated and set to the traditional Caribbean rhythms that Rodriguez-Lopez grew up on. Here, "Black Condolences" becomes an object lesson in this music, segueing be- tween three different traditional rhythms across its three-and-a-half minutes.
For Rodriguez-Lopez, 'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon' is a long-held dream, finally coming true. "I realized I could finally make a record like this now, I just had to make it happen," he says. "That was the experiment. And it was super-fun. I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning - that's why the last album was self- titled, because we've finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning. And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for be- ing."
'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon' track listing
Blacklight Shine (Acoustic)
Graveyard Love (Acoustic)
Shore Story (Acoustic)
Vigil (Acoustic)
Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon (Acoustic)
Cerulea (Acoustic)
Flash Burns From Flashbacks (Acoustic)
Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)
No Case Gain (Acoustic)
Tourmaline (Acoustic)
Equus 3 (Acoustic)
Collapsible Shoulders (Acoustic)
The Requisition (Acoustic)
The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates
The Mars Volta Announce Spring Headline Dates
The Mars Volta Change Things Up With New Album
The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album- Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy- more
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Hear Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction Like Never Before
Train's Pat Monahan Admires Younger Music Stars
Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand
Yes Announce New Album With Cut From The Stars Video
Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP
Tim McGraw Shares Title Track To New Album Standing Room Only
Queen Look Back At One Vision For The Greatest Live
Pierce The Veil Share Pass the Nirvana Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour