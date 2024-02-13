The Mars Volta Announce Live Dates This Spring

(Big Picture Media) The Mars Volta have announced an upcoming string of live dates taking place this June with support from special guest Teri Gender Bender. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10AM local time.

The band is also confirmed to perform a set at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 14 in Manchester, TN. The Mars Volta continue to support their most recent albums 'The Mars Volta' and 'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón'. The dates announced today are cities the band have yet to perform in since their return to performing together.

The upcoming film 'Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird' was recently announced to have its North American premiere at the upcoming SXSW Festival. The film shows the iconic duo's journey from the hardcore scene in El Paso, Texas, to rock and roll acclaim; from growing up as minorities to their rise to success; from struggles with loss, and addiction to their blazing comeback. A depiction of love, death, and inspiration - with a soundtrack that has defined a generation. It was directed by Nicolas Jack Davies and produced by Clouds Hill Films in Association with Pulse Films.

June 6 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA

June 8 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

June 9 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

June 10 - The Admiral Theatre - Omaha, NE

June 12 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

June 14 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

