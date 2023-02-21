The Mars Volta have announced a short run of live shows spring including stops in Mexico, the UK and Europe that will feature support from Teri Gender Bender.
They will also be supporting The Red Hot Chili Peppers on two dates: June 21st at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, and June 26th at the Maimarktgelande Parkplatz in Mannheim, Germany.
The band shared the following ticket details on social media, "Pre-sale this Wednesday 10am local for participating venues. Mexico City pre-sale Thursday 10am local. General on-sale this Friday at 10am Local time. Thank you all."
05/24 Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
06/14 Antwerp, BE @
06/16 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/17 Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/18 London, UK @ Troxy
06/21 Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy*
06/24 Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/26 Mannhein, DE @ Maimarktgelande Parkplatz*
* with The Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Mars Volta Announce Spring Headline Dates
The Mars Volta Change Things Up With New Album
The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album
The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Recorded A Full Album With Steve Vai- Great White Station Nightclub Fire Documentary Reairing For 20th Anniversary-
Tony Hawk Has Special Plans For Kurt Cobain's Skateboard with Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Art- Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'- more
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans
James Hetfield Invites All To The Church of Metallica
Carcass Announce Intimate Bloody Blighty Tour
Gideon 'Take Off' With New Visualizer
Be-Bop Deluxe's 'Sunburst Finish' Set For Special Vinyl Reissue
The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates
Breland Recruits Alana Springsteen 'For What it's Worth'
Voidscape Reveal 'Burden Of Breathing' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Mighty Brother's Weighed Down