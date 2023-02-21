The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates

The Mars Volta have announced a short run of live shows spring including stops in Mexico, the UK and Europe that will feature support from Teri Gender Bender.

They will also be supporting The Red Hot Chili Peppers on two dates: June 21st at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, and June 26th at the Maimarktgelande Parkplatz in Mannheim, Germany.

The band shared the following ticket details on social media, "Pre-sale this Wednesday 10am local for participating venues. Mexico City pre-sale Thursday 10am local. General on-sale this Friday at 10am Local time. Thank you all."

05/24 Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

06/14 Antwerp, BE @

06/16 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

06/17 Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/18 London, UK @ Troxy

06/21 Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy*

06/24 Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/26 Mannhein, DE @ Maimarktgelande Parkplatz*

* with The Red Hot Chili Peppers

