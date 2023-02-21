.

The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 02-20-2023

The Mars Volta Announce Spring Tour Dates Tour poster

The Mars Volta have announced a short run of live shows spring including stops in Mexico, the UK and Europe that will feature support from Teri Gender Bender.

They will also be supporting The Red Hot Chili Peppers on two dates: June 21st at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, and June 26th at the Maimarktgelande Parkplatz in Mannheim, Germany.

The band shared the following ticket details on social media, "Pre-sale this Wednesday 10am local for participating venues. Mexico City pre-sale Thursday 10am local. General on-sale this Friday at 10am Local time. Thank you all."

05/24 Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
06/14 Antwerp, BE @
06/16 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/17 Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/18 London, UK @ Troxy
06/21 Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy*
06/24 Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/26 Mannhein, DE @ Maimarktgelande Parkplatz*

* with The Red Hot Chili Peppers

