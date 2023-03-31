The Mars Volta Share 'Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)' Visualizer

Album art

(Big Picture Media) The Mars Volta have shared a visualizer video for "Palm Full Of Crux (Acoustic)", a new single taken from their upcoming album 'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon'.



The song follows "Blank Condolences (Acoustic)", which was released earlier this month with the announcement of the upcoming album.

Much more than a simple "un- plugged" version of 'The Mars Volta' - the bands self-titled seventh album and return as a band - this acoustic rendition furthers the mission of the source music, which drew into sharper focus the traditional Latin influences that have always inspired Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala. This is, says Rodríguez- López, The Mars Volta's version of a "folk record", tracing the melodies and rhythms of the parent album back to their traditional Caribbean roots and chal- lenging listeners to hear the group in an entirely new light. It will be released on April 21, 2023 via Clouds Hill.



The upcoming new album isn't simply more content, but a bold, radical, political album, and one that recontextualizes the music of the group's powerful last album within the lineage of the Latin and Caribbean sounds that Rodriguez- Lopez has been mining his entire career, only many ears couldn't hear past the distorted guitars to know what was going on. The songs are re-orchestrated and set to the traditional Caribbean rhythms that Rodríguez-López grew up on. Here, "Black Condolences" becomes an object lesson in this music, segueing be- tween three different traditional rhythms across its three-and-a-half minutes.

For Rodriguez-Lopez, 'Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon' is a long-held dream, finally coming true. "I realized I could finally make a record like this now, I just had to make it happen," he says. "That was the experiment. And it was super-fun. I feel like The Mars Volta is finally beginning - that's why the last album was self- titled, because we've finally stripped everything away and arrived at what the whole concept was at the beginning. And this acoustic version comes from a profound place, with its own meaning and philosophy, and its own reason for be- ing."

